MP Andrew Griffith delivers a new Union Flag to the veteran fundraisers at the Spitfire Experience

The owner of the Spitfire Experience in Wisborough Green received a new Union Flag from his MP Andrew Griffith during a visit on Friday afternoon (24th).

Brian Smith, who served with the RAF and then as a pilot with British Airways, wrote to Andrew Griffith to bid for one of the British-made Union Flags that he is giving away to deserving groups and individuals.

Brian has been running the Spitfire Experience for 12 years. The experience offers a ‘flight’ in a full-size replica of a Spitfire Mk XIV cockpit with high-tech simulator visuals. All the money he takes in donations for a go on the simulator goes to the RAF Benevolent Fund. To date Brian has raised more than £136,000 for this beloved charity.

Andrew was delighted to see a nostalgic display of memorabilia at the venue which adds to the setting of the Spitfire Experience. The hand-built cockpit includes realistic controls and dial displays with sounds and vibration to add the effect of what it would be like to fly in a real one. The immersive activity has even been tested by Spitfire display pilots and given the thumbs up.

Andrew Griffith MP with Brian Smith and RAF veterans at The Spitfire Experience in Wisborough Green

After handing over the Union Flag, which will soon go on display at the venue, Andrew couldn’t resist having a brief go at the controls. His ‘flight’ took him from an airport runway to a virtual display event and even included a victory roll.

If you are interested in trying out the Spitfire simulator, see https://www.thespitfireexperience.com/

Andrew Griffith MP said: “It was such a pleasure to meet Brian Smith and his team who run the Wisborough Green-based Spitfire Experience. They are providing a unique opportunity and raising a terrific amount of money for the RAF Benevolent Fund ( www.rafbf.org). I was very pleased to present them with a new Union Flag, and I wish them continued success in all that they are doing to share their knowledge and passion of Spitfires.”