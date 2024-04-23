MP backs Dame Vera Lynn memorial campaign
The Crawley MP joined almost 100 fellow parliamentarians, led by Dover MP Natalie Elphicke, in writing to the Prime Minister calling for the Government to provide funding to complete the memorial.
Henry said: “Dame Vera Lynn was a great Briton who made an enormous contribution to our country at the time of its darkest hour.
“With just three out of 10 0 statues commemorating women, this memorial will make a fitting tribute to Dame Vera’s life.
“It’s important the Government acts now to support this project and complete the memorial.”
Dame Vera, who passed away in 2020, made an enormous contribution to our country’s morale in the Second World War. Thereafter Dame Vera worked tirelessly in charity work for former service personnel, disabled children and breast cancer.
Such was Dame Vera’s contribution that in 2000 she was voted the Briton who best exemplified the spirit of the 20th century.
Groups and individuals have worked hard to raise funds for the memorial project. They have made great progress led by Dame Vera’s daughter, Virginia, and son-in-law, Tom.
Given the scale of the project, Government backing is needed to complete the memorial. With taxpayer support for memorials being made available in the Budget in March, Henry Smith MP believes the memorial to Dame Vera Lynn should be supported and taken forward.
Natalie Elphicke MP commented“I : am hugely grateful to have the support of Henry Smith MP for backing this important campaign. This national memorial would serve to inspire women and girls by telling Dame Vera’s story – her famous songs her commitment to national duty in time of peril and helping others through charity and community work.”