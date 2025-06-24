MP enjoys East Wittering’s food offerings

Locals who shop in East Wittering regard their village high street as one of the best independent shopping streets in the country, with many boasting that “ you can buy anything in East Wittering!”

The seaside village has two traditional butchers, two bakers, two greengrocers, two fishmongers, a cheese monger, two supermarkets, two toy shops, two surf shops, a popular clothes shop, vintage and charity shops and a wide range of gift shops, cafes and restaurants.

After her constituency surgery meeting residents, Liberal Democrat MP Jess went into Witterings Walk, an undercover arcade off the High Street. There she met with the owners of two of the newer businesses in the village , Cheese Buoy, which sells artisanal cheeses and Brownie Bay, a cafe selling delicious home made brownies.

The village shops and cafes are well known for their seasonal decorations whether summer, Easter, Christmas or Halloween.

As a result, East Wittering and nearby Bracklesham, which boasts a new micro-brewery as well popular tea rooms, coffee bars and the Beach restaurant, are attracting more shoppers from across the Chichester area as residents combine shopping with a trip to the beach.

If every adult in the UK spent just £5 per week locally it would put £16.8 billion into our towns and villages, according to Totally Locally.

