MP for Bexhill & Battle lends a hand to Bexhill Heritage volunteers

Newly elected MP Dr Kieran Mullan joined up with volunteers from Bexhill Heritage to see their work in action as one of his first constituency visits.

Bexhill Heritage is an independent, voluntary organisation that exists to improve Bexhill-on-Sea’s built environment and celebrate the town’s rich heritage.

While meeting with Bexhill Heritage, Dr Mullan was shown two of their ongoing projects to restore and enhance the town’s heritage buildings.

These projects include repairing the Edwardian seafront shelters to their original form for residents and visitors of Bexhill-on-Sea to enjoy, as well as the restoration of Sainsbury’s concrete mural on Town Hall Square.

MP Kieran Mullan meets with Bexhill Heritage volunteers.

Kieran helped with the painting of one shelter and praised the work undertaken by the voluntary group. He commented: "It was great to meet the volunteers from Bexhill Heritage and get hands-on with just two of their many projects to restore and enhance the town’s heritage buildings. Thankfully, I was painting very much under their watchful eye!