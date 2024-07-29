MP for Bexhill & Battle lends a hand to Bexhill Heritage volunteers
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bexhill Heritage is an independent, voluntary organisation that exists to improve Bexhill-on-Sea’s built environment and celebrate the town’s rich heritage.
While meeting with Bexhill Heritage, Dr Mullan was shown two of their ongoing projects to restore and enhance the town’s heritage buildings.
These projects include repairing the Edwardian seafront shelters to their original form for residents and visitors of Bexhill-on-Sea to enjoy, as well as the restoration of Sainsbury’s concrete mural on Town Hall Square.
Kieran helped with the painting of one shelter and praised the work undertaken by the voluntary group. He commented: "It was great to meet the volunteers from Bexhill Heritage and get hands-on with just two of their many projects to restore and enhance the town’s heritage buildings. Thankfully, I was painting very much under their watchful eye!
"They are doing amazing work on the Edwardian seafront shelters and the frieze outside Sainsbury’s, which is getting a clean-up. I’m keen to support them in their work and look forward to more sessions with them.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.