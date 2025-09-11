Mum and best friend take on 40km Lake District hike to celebrate daughter’s ten-year Journey with Chailey Heritage Foundation

This September, Mariel Baldwin, a devoted mother and passionate advocate will lace up her hiking boots and take on a 40km trek through the rugged terrain of the Northern Lake District.

Her mission? To raise funds for Chailey Heritage Foundation; which has transformed her daughter Charlotte’s life over the past decade.

Mariel isn’t hiking alone. She’ll be joined by her lifelong friend Suze, who has been a pillar of support throughout the journey. “Suze has been incredible,” Mariel says. “She’s not only walking with me but has helped spread the word and we’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of strangers who’ve been moved by Charlotte’s story.”

Charlotte, now 14, lives with a rare metabolic condition called Glutaric Aciduria Type 1 (GA1). At just seven months old, she suffered a stroke that led to quadriplegic cerebral palsy. “It was a traumatic and terrifying time,” Mariel recalls. “We were heartbroken and had very little hope for the future.”

That changed when Charlotte joined Chailey Heritage Foundation at the age of four. “Chailey means everything to us,” says Mariel. “It’s not just a school, it’s a lifeline. The therapies, communication aids, power wheelchair support and tailored education have helped Charlotte become the happy, confident girl she is today.”

The hike is more than a fundraiser, it’s a heartfelt thank you. “For me personally, it means seeing my child happy. Charlotte faces many medical challenges, and I have to watch her go through a lot. She deserves a place like Chailey Heritage Foundation that supports her needs and helps her thrive when her life is so incredibly difficult.

Chailey Heritage Foundation has supported not just Charlotte, but me as a mum. Their teachers, therapists and family liaison officer have been there every step of the way. It’s the one place I can truly switch off and feel supported.”

Mariel hopes her story will inspire others to get involved. “If you’re thinking about fundraising for Chailey Heritage Foundation, don’t hesitate. They make it so easy and are grateful for every penny. Fundraising helps them continue the incredible work they do; work that I know first-hand changes lives.”

To support Mariel and Suze’s hike for Chailey Heritage Foundation, visit their fundraising page: www.justgiving.com/page/mariel-baldwin-2

Chailey Heritage Foundation is a specialist disability charity for children and young people. Their outstanding school, welcoming residential homes and bustling centre create a thriving community of support for children and young people living with physical disabilities, complex medical and communication needs.