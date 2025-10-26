Murder Mystery evening in Bognor

50 people were transported back to 1933 recently when they gathered to solve the mystery of who murdered poor John Doe aboard The Simpleton Orient Express. In amongst the guests were the 13 suspects, all suitably attired in their character guises. Many of the guests had also donned 1930s clothes. The Train Manager arranged the carriages and the Butler showed guests to their seats .. but was he one of the Suspects?

This was another enjoyably puzzling evening organised by the Bognor Regis Town Twinning Association. The 13 Suspects, ranging from a Spy to a Professor, an illusionist to an actress, the grieving widow to a suspicious nun, were questioned throughout three different Acts, by guests in the room. This resulted in some hilarious revelations and rather unusual responses!

A simple two course meal was served in between the Acts and was much appreciated by all present. At the end of the evening, guests were asked who they thought the murderer might be. Many considered it was the nun but it turned out to be the Professor, who claimed it was an accident, an experiment gone wrong. Did we believe him … No! He was handcuffed and led away to wash up the dishes!

More upcoming social events include the ever-popular, and already sold out, Beaujolais Bistro, and the annual Morning of Christmas Cheer.

The Murder Mystery evening is just one of the many social activities enjoyed by the Bognor Regis Town Twinning Association. For more information visit www.bognortwinning.co.uk or call 07973 177798.