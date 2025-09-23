Museum to host major exhibition to mark bicentenary of the Newhaven-Dieppe ferry service

This history is reflected in the museum’s extensive collection of artefacts, memorabilia, photographs and artworks which have now been brought together in a specially curated exhibition, opening in the museum on 26 th September 2025.

The first regular service from Newhaven was provided by the paddle steamer Eclipse in 1825. But it wasn’t until the opening of the railway from London to Newhaven in 1847, and between Dieppe and Paris shortly after, that the route was put firmly on the map, setting the pattern for the most direct journey between the two capitals.

Many things have changed since those early days, and this celebration will feature tales of the many famous (and infamous) people who have travelled on the service, the accidents and mishaps that occurred, the role of the ferries during both World Wars, and the story of the last British-manned ferry on the route.

You too can be part of this important heritage by sharing your own ferry stories with the museum.

The exhibition runs alongside the important 200 Years of the Dieppe – Newhaven Line exhibition which opens at the BN9 Studio on 11th October.

Welcome Aboard – The Newhaven – Dieppe Service is on at Newhaven Museum from 26th September – 25th October 2025.

The museum is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays 11am – 4pm and is located next to Paradise Park, Avis Road, Newhaven BN9 0DH. Entry is £3 for adults, but is free for children and members.

