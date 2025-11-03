Music from Bach’s Divine Circle

Steve Devine at the Horsham Music Circle

Johann Sebastian Bach is a name synonymous with music itself and in particular, music of the highest craftsmanship and calibre.

Many of us are left wrapped up in the mythos of Bach’s sole genius and towering legacy, but tonight at the Horsham Music Circle, Steven Devine drew back the curtain and allowed us to peer into the brilliance and driving force behind J.S. Bach’s creative output. Through a thoughtfully crafted programme of works by those closest to the master, Devine’s mastery of the harpsichord took us on a journey of inspiration and lineage; we were welcomed into ‘Bach’s Circle.’

Carl Phillip Emanuel Bach, Johann Sebastian’s second son and the next most recognisable member of the Bach family, was the first to offer themselves to us with his Sonata in B flat (‘Prussian’). Devine faced each of the florid runs with ease and modest virtuosity, highlighting each of the characteristic and winding harmonies that C.P.E. Bach expertly composes. A statement made especially prevalent by Devine’s elaborate and continuously running ornaments on the repeats of the first movement and considered phrasing in the third movement.

Often found at both C.P.E. and J.S. Bach’s side as a copyist, composer, and organist, was Johann Ludwig Krebbs.After a thoroughly informative and scholarly introduction given by Devine on this lesser-known character, we were made to become familiar with his Praembulum in F. The simple prelude was delightful to listen to with its aria-esque lines and novel Alberti-bass-styled accompaniment. Again,Devine displayed a wide palette of affect and depth as this seemingly cheerful melody evolved and was transformed through darker tonalities.

Another of J.S. Bach’s sons, and perhaps the most daring of them all, rightful took his place in the circle next. Wilhelm Friedemann Bach’s Fantasie in C minor, best described by Devine as a “catalogue of bonkers ideas” was truly a pinnacle of invention and boundary-pushing art to behold. Between fluctuating states of stately and solemn grace, to rapid and turbulent scalic runs interrupted by heavy silences, it with Devine who guided us through this fantastical conquest with both his fluid playing and equally inventive artistry.

While many of those who inspired and supported J.S. Bach were those contemporary to him, there are a number more who precede him in musical lineage. Once such composer we were introduced to was Johann Jacob Frobergerthrough his Suite in C minor. Of particular note was the first movement, a tombeau (posthumous musical dedication) titled ‘Lamento sopra la dolorosa perdita della Real Maesta di Fernando IV.’ Devine, through his light yet firm touch created an atmosphere both sombre and reverent, conjuring imaginings of the person the dedicatee once was.

Culminating to a symbolic climax, the concert was to duly finish with a work by J.S. Bach himself — his beloved 5th French Suite. Devine’s tasteful ornaments, sense of poise, and skilful articulation all contributed to a performance, that when compounded with the previous given contexts, gave a newly found perspective and appreciation for the combined talent and shared passion that fuelled the work of J.S. Bach; ultimately leaving the audience at the end of the gigue toe-tapping and with an upbeat feeling of transcendental legacy and celebration.

The biggest musical surprise and point of reflection, however, came at the very end of the recital as an encore. To show the far-reaching implications of J.S. Bach’s work, Devine performed Shostakovich’s 1st Prelude from his ‘24 Preludes and Fugues,’ an analogous set to J.S. Bach’s own ‘Well Tempered Clavier’ books. A sound world quite unlike anything played prior, but a pleasure to listen to nevertheless.

By the concert’s close, one could not help but to feel initiated into this divine musical circle. A recital filled with technical craft and informative dialogue given by Devine was a unique ticket to catch a glimpse into the music that inspired and surround J.S. Bach behind the scenes — it was a splendid and enlightening evening for all those in attendance.