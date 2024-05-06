Musical nostalgia afternoon for Hastings & District Anglo French Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With hits from many of the well-known names of that decade, as well as a few less famous singers, together with song-sheets, we could follow the lyrics, join in, as well as practise our language skills. For most of us it was very much a trip down memory lane, recalling our lives all those decades ago.

Our next meeting is on Tuesday, May 14, when we shall be working in small groups and practising our language skills from a variety of prepared short plays in French. This has previously proven very popular, as members have the opportunity of speaking French in a safe environment, as well as having fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our club meets every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 2.30pm at Holy Redeemer Church Hall, Upper Church Road, St Leonards. We welcome all Francophiles and French speaking nationals. There is wheelchair access to the hall and free parking nearby.