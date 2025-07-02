‘My proposal was miniscule in comparison’ says Uckfield businessman after two energy-saving schemes are ‘waved through’ by Wealden councillors

Chris Lawson runs Lawson Commercial from an office in The Granary, Cornfords Yard at the top of the High Street. He explained how he had applied for permission to put solar panels on the roof. Although consent had been given over ten years ago, restrictions placed on the panel siting meant permission could not be implemented.

He decided to apply again 18 months ago saying: "With the rise in electricity costs and the fact the building is all electric with an air source heat pump, I decided to apply again. The building is set 150 feet back from the High Street and only visible through a narrow alleyway."

He went on: "With energy costs it makes sense if you can invest in renewable energy generation to make our buildings more energy efficient and reduce Co2 emissions. The application was refused by both WDC and Uckfield Town Council.”

On appeal a planning inspector supported the council’s decision based on ‘the impact on the character and appearance of the area and the settings of designated heritage assets. The inspector also considered the potential harm to archaeological remains, loss of designated land, highway safety, biodiversity, and noise’.

The schemes that have sparked Chris’s anger are two proposals that were approved at at Majors Planning Committee meeting on June 19. They were a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) on a 24 hectare parcel of agricultural land at Sand Hill Lane and a large solar power farm to generate electricity, rather than store it, at the Colbran Estate near Laughton.

This week he said: "The council passed a scheme to erect s battery energy storage facility near Palehouse Common. They also cleared the way for a separate application to build a solar farm near Laughton.

"But when I applied to put solar panels on the roof of my office, a minuscule proposal in comparison, I was told they would be 'detrimental to the character, appearance and significance of the curtilage listed building.' The office is not even listed but it's close to buildings that are. They said I couldn't show there would be clear and lasting public benefits to outweigh the harm. That is nonsense and the councillors are hypocrites."

The business has traded in Uckfield for more than 35 years. He said: "I think this refusal is daft in this current economic climate. We have a council which is dominated by the Green Party who are supposed to favour efforts to save the planet.

"If you want to be green and put solar panels on your roof don't bother in Uckfield because you are not likely to get consent if you are in the conservation area."

The BESS application drew objections from local residents and ward councillors Ann Newton and Geoffrey Draper (both Conservative.) Cllr Newton had said she objected to the destruction of a large piece of agricultural land which would harm the Low Weald. She felt it damaged the landscape in 'the most outrageous manner.'