National company sponsors Sussex dancers for prestigious World Cup competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex-based gas company, Catergas Ltd, a leading provider of commercial kitchen extract installation, maintenance, and repair services across the UK has become the lead sponsor of Genesis Performing Arts ahead of the students' appearance representing England at the 2024 Dance World Cup in Prague this June.

The sponsorship deal will see the company’s logo appear on the dance team's England kit and forms part of the group’s fundraising efforts to help cover the costs involved in the team of 55 dancers, aged seven to 20 years.

Anthony Gray, Managing Director of Catergas said: “My daughter, Willow, attends Genesis and has been a part of the performance team for the last two years. It’s a huge honour for her and the rest of the team to have successfully auditioned to represent their country on the global stage. They are working extremely hard in rehearsals, and I could not be prouder to sponsor this amazing team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regarded as the foremost global dance competition for children and young adults, the Dance World Cup draws over 120,000 participants from 62 countries annually, highlighting the intensity of the competition.

Genesis Dance World Cup team 2024.

The Genesis Performing Arts team will be competing across the mini, children, junior, and senior sections, taking with them an impressive 55 routines comprising 24 groups, 18 solos, and 13 duets/trios — marking the largest team the school has ever assembled and one of the largest in the entire country.

Victoria Hampson, principal of Genesis Performing Arts, said: “The whole team has been involved in various fundraising activities that will help cover their entry fees, England kit, rehearsal, and costume costs, which is upwards of £3,500 per pupil. It’s been a huge task, and so this sponsorship is very welcome and very much appreciated by the whole team.”

Anthony added: “I truly wish the whole team the very best of luck and hope they have an amazing experience.”