Nature charity runs Cuckoo Trail healthy activities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Conservation Volunteers (TCV) has been out with a pop-up info tent on the Cuckoo Trail to tell locals about free healthy activity sessions of walking and light conservation. People were able to find out more about the weekly sessions and some even tried their hand at decorating willow wreaths.

The first pop-up was in Heathfield on 26th September and there will be another in Hailsham on Wednesday 2nd October at Wealden District Council offices and at Horam (on the old station platform) on Thursday 3rd October between 10am and 1pm.

The Cuckoo Trail activity programme includes a health walk on Tuesdays and Green Gym sessions of light conservation volunteering on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Tasks are designed to be gentle and adaptable, such as vegetation clearance, painting, coppicing and wildlife surveys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Becky Lewis, Senior Project Officer at TCV, said: “There are no burpees, no running, no weights, and no personal trainers – but each Green Gym session leaves everyone feeling happier and healthier. This project is a great way to get outdoors and do something practical, to meet other people, learn new skills and improve your health and wellbeing. Each session is adapted for individual abilities and you can discover more about nature, conservation and the Cuckoo Trail at the same time!”

TCV's Becky Lewis (right) and volunteers on the Cuckoo Trail

A 2019 study found that people who spent at least 120 minutes a week in nature were 20% more likely to report higher life satisfaction and good mental health compared to those who spent less time outdoors. TCV’s long-running national Green Gym programme has transformed the lives of participants by getting outdoors and active, learning new skills and building social connections.

The Cuckoo Trail Activity Mornings are part of a partnership between TCV and Wealden District Council to promote wellbeing and volunteering. For more information, contact [email protected] / 07483 045706 or see tinyurl.com/tcvsussex.

TCV also runs an extensive programme of health walks across the county. For more information, see tinyurl.com/eastsussexhealthwalks.