New advice outreach set to open in Midhurst
Arun and Chichester Citizens Advice are excited to announce the upcoming opening of a new advice outreach in Midhurst.
Opening on Thursday, May 2, clients will be able to seek advice on issues relating to: Benefits, debt, housing, healthcare, legal, family, energy, consumer, employment and much more.
The new service will operate as a drop-in on Thursday mornings, 9:30am – 12:30pm at The Grange Community Centre, Bepton Road, Midhurst.
For full information on the services Arun & Chichester Citizens Advice provide visit https://www.arunchichestercab.org.uk/