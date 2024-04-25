New advice outreach set to open in Midhurst

Arun and Chichester Citizens Advice are excited to announce the upcoming opening of a new advice outreach in Midhurst.
By Lauren HuggettContributor
Published 25th Apr 2024, 09:12 BST
Opening on Thursday, May 2, clients will be able to seek advice on issues relating to: Benefits, debt, housing, healthcare, legal, family, energy, consumer, employment and much more.

The new service will operate as a drop-in on Thursday mornings, 9:30am – 12:30pm at The Grange Community Centre, Bepton Road, Midhurst.

For full information on the services Arun & Chichester Citizens Advice provide visit https://www.arunchichestercab.org.uk/

