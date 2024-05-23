New Bosham homes monitoring group launches Facebook page

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Highgrove Implementation Monitoring Group now has a social media presence.

Bosham’s newly formed Highgrove Implementation Monitoring Group (HIMG) recently launched its Facebook page. HIMG is a Community Liaison Group formed by two local residents, two members of The Bosham Association and two Bosham Parish Councillors. Its main aim is to monitor the delivery of the Highgrove development by Barratt David Wilson Homes.

The page features HIMG's logo, created by Studio Comus (based in Bosham) © Studio Comus, and a drone shot of Highgrove by Angus Peel © Angus Peel and used with permission from Angus Peel, Director, Proaction Creative Ltd (based in Chichester).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A HIMG spokesperson said that the group plans to use the page as its main communication channel with Bosham residents about the plans and work undertaken by and on behalf of Barratt David Wilson Homes at Highgrove over the coming years.

HIMG Facebook Banner and logo.

“Our first major announcement on Facebook informed Bosham residents that an archaeological investigation was due to start week commencing 13 May (in order to fulfil Planning Condition 5). We hope Bosham residents will follow the page and our posts as work on the Highgrove development progresses. We believe the creation of this Community Liaison Group, working closely with the Local Planning Authority and the developers to monitor the delivery of a housing development, is a fresh approach in the Chichester area for large-scale developments.”