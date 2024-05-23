New Bosham homes monitoring group launches Facebook page
Bosham’s newly formed Highgrove Implementation Monitoring Group (HIMG) recently launched its Facebook page. HIMG is a Community Liaison Group formed by two local residents, two members of The Bosham Association and two Bosham Parish Councillors. Its main aim is to monitor the delivery of the Highgrove development by Barratt David Wilson Homes.
The page features HIMG's logo, created by Studio Comus (based in Bosham) © Studio Comus, and a drone shot of Highgrove by Angus Peel © Angus Peel and used with permission from Angus Peel, Director, Proaction Creative Ltd (based in Chichester).
A HIMG spokesperson said that the group plans to use the page as its main communication channel with Bosham residents about the plans and work undertaken by and on behalf of Barratt David Wilson Homes at Highgrove over the coming years.
“Our first major announcement on Facebook informed Bosham residents that an archaeological investigation was due to start week commencing 13 May (in order to fulfil Planning Condition 5). We hope Bosham residents will follow the page and our posts as work on the Highgrove development progresses. We believe the creation of this Community Liaison Group, working closely with the Local Planning Authority and the developers to monitor the delivery of a housing development, is a fresh approach in the Chichester area for large-scale developments.”
The HIMG Facebook page can be found at facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559700050410