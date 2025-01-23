New café session for people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones has launched in Seaford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Parkinson’s UK café for people living with Parkinson’s and their loved ones has launched in Seaford.

Taking place from 10-11.30am on the second Wednesday of each month, the new Parkinson’s UK café sessions are held at The View, Southdown Road, Seaford, BN25 4JS. The café is for anyone who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, and their families and friends, to come along for a cuppa and a chat.

The café is run by volunteers from the Parkinson’s UK’s Lewes and District group, which also offer exercise and singing classes for those with Parkinson’s in the surrounding areas.

Elisa Bienz, Local Volunteer Officer for East Sussex at Parkinson’s UK said:

“Anyone living with Parkinson’s and their loved ones are welcome to come along to our new café sessions here in Seaford. These sessions provide a sense of community which offers friendship and support in a welcoming and relaxed environment.”

Parkinson's is a complex brain condition that gets worse over time. It’s the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, affecting 153,000 people in the UK. It has more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety, and there is currently no cure.

Parkinson’s UK is the charity that’s here to support every Parkinson’s journey, every step of the way. For information and support, visit parkinsons.org.uk or call the charity’s free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.

For more information about the café, contact Mandy Gard, Support Group Coordinator at Parkinson’s UK on 07986264717 or email [email protected].