New chair for Burgess Hill u3a

Paul Woods, the Chair elect for Burgess Hill U3A will take up the post from 1st April following his election to the Board of Trustees at this year’s AGM this year.

Paul’s mother had been involved in the delivery of Local History classes at her U3A branch in Woking around the turn of this century, with one class thriving on the exchange of experiences from War-time evacuation!

Paul moved to Burgess Hill in 1977 following his marriage to Hazel. Together they have raised 3 children, all educated in Burgess Hill schools, and now enjoy the privilege of being grandparents to 4 grandchildren (no more than one girl in each generation, so far!)

In his “spare time” he serves as a School Governor for an academy in Portsmouth, as Lay-Preaching Coordinator for the Central Sussex area of the United Reformed Church and Elder and Lay Preacher in the Burgess Hill URC, and serves on the Committee of the Repair Café (assisting with the electrical repairs when the café is open).

Paul Woods, the proposed new chair of Burgess Hill u3a

Paul is working Part-time as a Civil Engineer, seconded to Network Rail, but is now in his second year as a member of U3A as a participant of the Poetry and Play reading group that meets on one of his non-working mornings!

A 50-year career spanning engineering projects, teaching and taxi-driving, brings a variety of experience and “know-how” to the Board and Burgess Hill u3a look forward to benefitting from his broader perspective in leading our branch forward.