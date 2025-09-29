New clubs for Hailsham's young people thriving at the Station Youth Centre

Hailsham Youth Service, managed and funded by the Town Council, is delighted to report strong attendance and positive engagement across several new youth clubs launched recently at The Station Youth Centre in Western Road.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since opening its doors, the new sessions have offered diverse activities tailored to meet the interests and needs of young people aged 10 to 25 from Hailsham and surrounding areas.

+ ‘The Lounge’ runs on Mondays from 3.15pm to 5.15pm for school years 6-12. It offers a lively atmosphere with board games, team challenges and strategy games, alongside snacks and refreshments. Free entry with no registration required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

+ ‘Fusion’, held on Monday evenings from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, focuses on creative arts – including music, drama, film, multimedia and jam sessions that encourage young musicians to collaborate and explore different genres.

Station Youth Centre, Western Road, Hailsham

+ ‘Network@The Underground’ caters for 18 to 21-year-olds every other Friday evening from 7pm to 9pm. It provides a safe, social space with pool, air hockey, console games, food and refreshments.

+ ‘On Track Hailsham’ takes place on Wednesdays from 5pm to 7pm and supports young people aged 10-25 with special educational needs (SEND). Activities focus on social and independence skills, with a high support ratio ensuring a welcoming and inclusive environment.

Deputy Youth Service Manager, Joel Cottingham said: “The Station Youth Centre provides a safe and inspiring environment where young people can grow, learn new skills, and build lasting friendships. These new clubs are already making a positive difference by offering a range of activities that reflect the interests and needs of our community’s young people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Service’s various activity sessions are organised to give young people new opportunities to achieve – and to reduce boredom. Young people are guaranteed to enjoy the variety of activities on offer which they can all get involved in.”

Joel Cottingham added: “At the new Fusion sessions, the Station Youth Centre offers a space for young people to hang out, share fun and engaging cultural experiences and it is a fantastic opportunity for them to enjoy evenings of music, cinema, art and community spirit. I would encourage young people to take advantage and get involved!”

“The same goes for the new The Lounge sessions. Games are a great way to encourage teamwork, build friendships and just have some fun outside of school. It’s an opportunity for young people to unwind and enjoy each other’s company, while developing social and problem-solving skills at the same time.”

“On Track Hailsham is a fantastic inclusive space for young people with special educational needs, giving them the opportunity to develop independence and social skills in a supportive setting. Meanwhile, Network@The Underground provides a welcoming environment for our young adults aged 18 to 21, allowing them to stay connected, socialise and access support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Service has also recently taken over the running of ‘Teens & Tweens’ at the Centre, offering young people in the community a fresh opportunity to socialise, learn and thrive together. The social drop-in takes place on Thursdays from 11am to 1pm, primarily welcoming secondary age home-educated young people and their younger siblings.

Each session makes use of the wide range of onsite resources and activities available, with the programme shaped by the interests of attendees and objectives set by parents and carers. The club aims to foster new connections and provide another face-to-face community for young people in Hailsham.

Andy Joyes, Youth Service Manager at Hailsham Youth Service, said: “We’re delighted to be holding Teens & Tweens sessions, which we hope provide a welcoming, fun and inclusive environment for young people in Hailsham. Our aim is to create a space where friendships can flourish and where activities are tailored to the needs and interests of those who attend. We want to build a community that offers both support and enjoyment.”

“Importantly, this club is about giving young people a voice in shaping their experience – choosing what activities they want, exploring new hobbies and developing skills in a relaxed, friendly setting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents and guardians are encouraged to spread the word and support their children’s participation in these positive activities. For more information about the youth clubs and other services, please call 01323 841702 or email [email protected].