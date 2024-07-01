New date for Chris Watson 'Save our Post Office' event in Felpham

By Lizzie MickeryContributor
Published 1st Jul 2024, 13:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Renown wildlife sound recordist Chris Watson NOW appearing on July 27 at Felpham Memorial Village Hall

Friends of Felpham Save Our Post Office Campaign are delighted to confirm that Chris Watson is now presenting "A Journey South", his exciting journey to Antarctica with Sir David Attenborough for BBC's "Frozen Planet", on Saturday, July 27 at 7pm

The event will now take place at The Felpham Memorial Village Hall, 17-19 Vicarage Lane, Felpham, PO22 7DZ.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Friends of Felpham look forward to seeing you then. All purchased tickets are still valid. If, unfortunately, you cannot make it on this date, please email [email protected] for a refund.

A few tickets still available. £12 adult/£5 student from Felpham Village Post Office or [email protected]

Hope you can make it - it will be a great night!

Related topics:Post OfficeDavid AttenboroughFelphamAntarcticaBBC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.