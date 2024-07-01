New date for Chris Watson 'Save our Post Office' event in Felpham
Friends of Felpham Save Our Post Office Campaign are delighted to confirm that Chris Watson is now presenting "A Journey South", his exciting journey to Antarctica with Sir David Attenborough for BBC's "Frozen Planet", on Saturday, July 27 at 7pm
The event will now take place at The Felpham Memorial Village Hall, 17-19 Vicarage Lane, Felpham, PO22 7DZ.
Friends of Felpham look forward to seeing you then. All purchased tickets are still valid. If, unfortunately, you cannot make it on this date, please email [email protected] for a refund.
A few tickets still available. £12 adult/£5 student from Felpham Village Post Office or [email protected]
Hope you can make it - it will be a great night!
