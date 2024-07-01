New date for Chris Watson 'Save our Post Office' event in Felpham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Renown wildlife sound recordist Chris Watson NOW appearing on July 27 at Felpham Memorial Village Hall

Friends of Felpham Save Our Post Office Campaign are delighted to confirm that Chris Watson is now presenting "A Journey South", his exciting journey to Antarctica with Sir David Attenborough for BBC's "Frozen Planet", on Saturday, July 27 at 7pm

The event will now take place at The Felpham Memorial Village Hall, 17-19 Vicarage Lane, Felpham, PO22 7DZ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friends of Felpham look forward to seeing you then. All purchased tickets are still valid. If, unfortunately, you cannot make it on this date, please email [email protected] for a refund.

A few tickets still available. £12 adult/£5 student from Felpham Village Post Office or [email protected]