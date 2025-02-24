New Dungeons and Dragons Gaming Club off to a great start

The Storrington & Sullington and Pulborough Neighbourhood Warden teams recently started a Dungeons and Dragons Gaming Club at Storrington & Sullington Parish Hall.

A local resident, Oscar, was the Dungeon Master and guided the group of 19 young people through the setting up of their characters and running a game.

The club is for young people aged 11 and over and although it was originally intended as an Autism and SEN event, it was decided to open it up to all young people.

The session was enjoyed by all who attended. If you are interested in attending future sessions, please email [email protected] or [email protected].

The Neighbourhood Wardens would like to thank Oscar for acting as the Dungeon Master, everyone who attended, and Domino’s Pizzas who supplied the group with free sustenance.