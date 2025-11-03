New emergency call-out number for repairs to Hailsham Town Council property
For urgent issues outside office hours, residents should now call 07513 267671. The line is intended for genuine emergencies affecting Town Council properties and grounds while the offices are closed.
Operations and Facilities Manager Tony Lee commented: "While we hope that defects likely to cause injury never occur, it is our responsibility, like all local authorities, to provide a clear route for urgent repairs and to act quickly to resolve them when necessary.
"Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of all residents using council facilities. By updating the out-of-hours number, we ensure that urgent repairs can continue to be reported and addressed swiftly, reducing disruption and keeping our community safe."
The call-out service covers the following areas:
Recreation Grounds, Parks & Play Areas
+ Play areas at Western Road, Stroma Gardens, Quinnell Drive, Battle Road and the Maurice Thornton Playing Field
+ Maurice Thornton Playing Field (including Tony Tack Memorial Skate Park)
+ Hailsham Country Park
+ Common Pond
+ Western Road Recreation Ground
Allotment Sites
+ Battle Road, Station Road and Harold Avenue
Council-Owned and Managed Properties
+ Town Council Offices (Inglenook, Market Street)
+ James West Community Centre (Brunel Drive)
+ Citizens’ Advice Bureau/Southview (Western Road)
+ Station Youth Centre (Western Road)
+ Hailsham Cemetery buildings (Ersham Road)
+ Maurice Thornton Pavilion
+ Post Office (10 High Street)
+ Public toilets (Vicarage Field)
For non-urgent matters, residents are encouraged to call the main reception during office hours on 01323 841702.
Incidents of anti-social behaviour, vandalism, or similar activities should be reported directly to the police by calling 101.