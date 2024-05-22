New groups for Worthing's Creating Connections in June
“Creating Connections was launched by Guild Care to help reduce social isolation among older people in our community,” explains Jo Sherman, manager of Creating Connections. “We realised there was a need to bring people together, and our weekly schedule of activities have proved incredibly popular, including our quizzes, art & crafts groups and singing for fun.
“We wanted to introduce some new ventures to suit an even wider variety of tastes, so we’re delighted to offer a range of new groups for people over 65 to try out and enjoy in June.”
Create new connections at:
Knit and natter – Friday 7th June, 10:30-12:30 at the Happy Teapot café, a monthly knitting circle
Sow and Grow -Wednesday 12th & 26th June, 14:00-16:00 at Humber Avenue Community Allotments, a fortnightly gardening group
Bowls taster session - Tuesday 11th June, 14:00-16:00 at Worthing Pavilion Bowls club
Cycall cycling group - Friday 21st June 11:00-12:00, pedalling along Worthing Promenade
All the above sessions are free of charge but spaces must be reserved in advance. Booking lines open on 29th May and places can be secured by contacting the Creating Connections team on 01903 528635.
Saturday Soirée
For the first time since Creating Connections was founded, the team will be hosting a Saturday Soirée on 22nd June at Methold House in Worthing. Tickets costing £10 will include entertainment and food, and an evening filled with fun and friendship.
Jo said, “We have a terrific space here at our Methold House head office so we’re looking forward to transforming it with decorations and welcoming our Creating Connections members to a very special social evening to mark midsummer. Everyone will be invited to get dressed up smartly for the occasion where they can catch up with old friends and make new ones.”
Up to 50 tickets will be available when bookings open on 29th May by contacting one of the Creating Connections team on 01903 528635. Transport may be available but spaces are limited and must be booked in advance with the Creating Connections team.