New Hedgerow Heroes project

We are thrilled to announce that the Manhood Wildlife and Heritage Group have teamed up with CPRE Sussex and gained a Hedgerow Heroes grant through a CPRE National initiative to plant 2 kilometres of native hedge. This equals approximately 10,000 trees and will make a huge positive difference locally. Hedges are vital wildlife corridors for many species, especially if planted next to ditches and long grass verges. They provide a safe route for travel as well as food and shelter. In our area they help to link interested and special areas of Pagham Harbour, Medmerry and Chichester Harbour.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hedges are our best friends as they hold soil on the land so it stays on the land and not in water courses, reducing water quality, and silting them up, and contributing to local flooding issues. They also soak up carbon, add to the visual appeal of the landscape and slow down the wind. WE need to put them back, gap fill older hedges, and repair damage from previous long ago government policies around hedgerow removal.

the planting will take place in Ham, Sidlesham, south of Chichester on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from the 19th November 2025, through to mis-March. We are going to need lots of help and it is a very rewarding activity. Not everyone needs to dig holes, these baby trees just need small spade width slits in the soil, and there are lighters putting in canes and wrapping the trees in guards. You do not have to commit to all the sessions, just one hour during one session planting one tree will help us!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more detailed information please go to www.mwhg.org.uk and sign up as a volunteer and you will receive the guidance on where we will be, what dates, what to wear, what to bring, where to park etc.

Get involved, learn more about your local area, meet like minded people and have fun!