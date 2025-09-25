New high ropes adventure course opens at Cobnor for local children and families

Standing 8 metres tall, the Adventure Course includes four unique challenges. The multi-faceted climbing wall offers routes for every ability, giving beginners a safe place to start while still pushing the more adventurous. The towering Jacob’s Ladder, with oversized rungs that can only be conquered by working together, brings trust and teamwork to the fore. The Gladiator Challenge is a vertical obstacle course demanding agility, courage, and strategy. Finally, crate stacking invites participants to balance higher and higher, learning coordination and confidence with every crate placed.

Accessibility has been a priority from the outset. With specialised safety systems and trained instructors, even wheelchair users can experience the thrill of reaching new heights.

“This is a fantastic addition to the Centre,” said Tom Collins, Chief Activities Officer. “When we see a child realise just how far they’ve climbed, or the trust they’ve built with their friends, that’s what Cobnor is all about.”

The course was made possible through the generous support of the John and Hilary Pritchard Trust, and several local donors. Thousands of local children who visit Cobnor each year will now have the chance to challenge themselves, grow in confidence, and share unforgettable experiences right here on their doorstep.

