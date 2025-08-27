New life for old Burgess Hill boxing trophy

An old boxing trophy from the 1930s could be revived for youngsters at the refurbished Park Centre in Burgess Hill.

One of the proposed activities for young people is a boxing session. A resident of Burgess Hill in his 80s, who wishes to remain anonymous for security reasons, is holding the Sir Henry Price Challenge Cup. He wants to give it to the Park Centre but first of all he wants to discover the last owner or relations to agree the transfer.

The man holding the trophy says it was given to him during a home clearance many years ago. One of his relatives is named on the cup but he wishes to find a new home for it.

The names on the trophy run from 1939 to 1964 and are: D Leaney 1939, T King 1940, A Seal 1941, D Seal 1942 J Burt 1943, R Griffin 1944 R Giffin (probably Griffin) 1945, B Agate 1946 and 1947, A Wickens 1948, W Howard 1949, L Figg 1950, P Murray 1951, E Duff 1952,1953,1955, E Bryant 1956, F Duff 1957, R Peachey 1958, EWA Bryant 1961, E Bryant 1963 and 1964.

Sir Henry Price, a businessman and philanthropist. started the Fifty Shillings Tailor firm to help people buy cheaper suits and owned Wakehurst Place near Ardingly from 1938. It was given to the nation on his death 1963 and is now a major South East attraction. The boxing trophy was one of his first gifts after moving to Wakehurst.

Boxing was a popular sport in the 40s 50s and 60s, and sessions were held at the old Sidney West Hall in Burgess Hill as well as in an upstairs room at The Cricketers pub in Burgess Hill.

Anyone with information may contact Phil Dennett on [email protected] or 01444 245466.