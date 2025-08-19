New manager appointed for the James West Community Centre

Hailsham Town Council is pleased to announce the appointment of Jane Bungay as the new manager of the James West Community Centre in Brunel Drive.

Jane will oversee hall and meeting room bookings, ensure the continued smooth operation of the Centre and meet with prospective hirers.

"We are delighted to welcome Jane Bungay to the role of Manager at the centre,” said Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Assets Management Committee. "With her dedication and focus on community service, she will play a pivotal role in supporting and coordinating the Centre’s wide-ranging activities - from sports and youth engagement to vital community support groups.

"Jane’s appointment underscores our commitment to delivering inclusive, high-quality facilities for Hailsham residents. It also marks an exciting step in reinforcing the operational leadership at the venue, ensuring it continues to meet evolving community needs with excellence."

James West Community Centre, Brunel Drive, Hailsham

Tony Lee, Operations & Facilities Manager, added: "Jane brings a wealth of organisational skill and local knowledge that will be invaluable as we strive to make the James West Centre the go-to destination for Hailsham’s community needs. Her appointment aligns perfectly with our vision for a well-run, accessible and welcoming venue for all users.

"I look forward to working closely with her to elevate the centre's offerings."

Jane Bungay, incoming Centre Manager, said: "I’m delighted to take on this role and excited to be part of such a valued facility in the heart of the community. The James West Community Centre plays an important role in bringing people together, and I look forward to working with local groups, residents and colleagues to ensure it continues to thrive as a welcoming, well-managed space for everyone."

She added: "Being a local resident and a regular user of the James West Centre through various exercise classes, I have come to appreciate first-hand the importance of these community facilities.

"I bring to the role extensive experience in financial, customer services and property management roles all of which sit high on my agenda."

The James West Community Centre serves as a vibrant hub for the town, hosting a wide array of events and activities - from youth groups and sports to corporate gatherings, community meetings and private social functions. It features an 18 m × 11.7 m main hall seating around 200 people, two smaller meeting rooms, a large kitchen, storage facilities, changing rooms, toilets and a P.A. system.

The centre is home to a diverse range of community groups and activities, including Hailsham Table Tennis Club, Monday Youth Hub, Hailsham Netball Club and the Hailsham Voices Community Pop Choir, PW Performers, Little Kickers football for children, Baby Ballet and Rugby Tots.

Local support groups such as DISC Dementia Support and the Hailsham Parkinson’s Society also hire the centre on a regular basis.