New map reveals the best time to see Sussex’s most stunning autumn colours

Sussex is set to burst into a blaze of colour this October, as a new interactive map has revealed the exact week the county will be at its most beautiful this autumn.

The research, carried out by LNER, analysed historical climate records, local tree species, and photo evidence from across the country to estimate when leaves reach their most vibrant shades. Each location was also given an Autumn Beauty score based on the richness and consistency of its reds, oranges, and yellows.

According to the findings, Sussex and the wider South East England will be at their peak between 9 and 16 October, with iconic locations such as Ashdown Forest singled out as the perfect place to enjoy the season. The rolling woodland here is expected to glow with deep russet tones and fiery bursts of orange, making it one of the most spectacular spots in the region to soak up the sights of autumn.

Nearby, the city of Brighton is also tipped for a particularly colourful show, with the map awarding it an Autumn Beauty Score of 78 out of 100 and highlighting the week of 12 to 19 October as the best time to visit. From leafy strolls through Preston Park to views of the treetops along the seafront, Brighton’s mixture of urban greenery and coastal backdrop is set to offer a memorable display.

David Flesher, Commercial Director at LNER, said: “The Autumn Beauty Index is designed to help people plan smarter and make the most of the season."

"Autumn is one of the most beautiful times of year to explore the UK. With our LNER trains connecting so many wonderful destinations along the East Coast Main Line, it’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy a day trip or weekend away, and you can start enjoying those scenic views during your journey.”

For the full report and interactive map, visit: https://www.lner.co.uk/destinations/travel-inspiration/uk-autumn-beauty/