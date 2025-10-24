New members introduced at Rotary Club of Chichester Harbour

Induction of inaugural RCCH Corporate Members.

Laura Williams and Claire Taylor became the Rotary Club of Chichester Harbour’s (RCCH) latest recruits when they were inducted as corporate members at the Club’s regular weekly breakfast meeting on Wednesday 22 October 2025.

Janie Foote (RCCH Membership Secretary) spoke briefly and reminded those present of the many benefits that corporate partnerships can offer both Rotary and the businesses concerned. She then introduced Laura and Claire to club members, before Martin Tomlinson (RCCH President) concluded the induction ceremony and welcomed them both as Club members.

Laura and Claire both grew up in Chichester, and after obtaining law degrees from Bournemouth and Southampton Universities, respectively, returned to join Chichester law firm, Irwin Mitchell.

Laura and Claire are already involved in the local community by virtue of them having recently set up the business networking organisation, ‘Chichester Young Professionals Group’.

We look forward to our Club benefitting greatly from the experience, skills, ideas, enthusiasm and energy that Laura and Claire will undoubtedly bring to RCCH.

Our Club is excited about this new partnership – hopefully the first of many – and looks forward to Laura and Claire, and in time some of their work colleagues, participating in our Club’s many charitable and social activities.