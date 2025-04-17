New mural unveiled in Manor Royal, completing set across Crawley

The Place That Does It All by Sussex-local Jac Seifert,who went to school in Crawley, is now complete and available to enjoy on the Manor Royal side of Gateway 1, encompassing the Hazelwick Flyover. It reflects the dynamic, professional, and ambitious character of Manor Royal, celebrating its unique heritage, diverse industries, and thriving community.

Steve Sawyer, Executive Director of the Manor Royal BID, commented: “This mural is more than just a splash of colour—it’s a celebration of everything Manor Royal stands for: creativity, community, and ambition. We’re incredibly proud of how it’s transformed the flyover into a welcoming landmark and symbol of positive change.”

Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, said: "This locally inspired mural really defines our inspiration for Manor Royal. We are home to some of the most innovative businesses in the country and this really comes through in this design. Our thanks to the Manor Royal BID and Creative Crawley for achieving funding and our congratulations to Jac of the Orakel Workshop for this talented creation."

Jac Seifert, Orakel Workshop, Mural Designer, commented: “I wanted to make the mural as vibrant and engaging as possible to celebrate the unique energy and skills of the Manor Royal business community.”

Jac’s new mural marks the completion of the ambitious Crawley Murals project which has been in development since August 2023. With the aim of brightening up key areas across the town, Creative Crawley has consulted with 350 local residents and worked with five professional artists to bring six inspiring, hyper-local artworks to the streets of Crawley for all to enjoy.

The five previous murals launched in May 2024 include Broadfield Conversations and Crawley Oak, both created by realist mural painter Eloise Gillow - her first mural based in England;Coloured Realms by contemporary urban Nigerian artist Oluwafami Babalola who creates artworks for public spaces internationally; Gateway to the World from South London mixed media artist Alec Saunders aka Alec London; and The Fabric of Crawley 2024 by print and participatory artist Sarah Pimenta whose first artist studio was in Crawley and who has worked with pupils from The Mill Primary School in Ifield to create this piece.

The latest mural The Place That Does It All was funded through the Crawley Towns Fund, an investment package of £21.1 million allocated by the Government and administered by Crawley Borough Council in support of economic regeneration schemes throughout the town and Arts Council England’s Creative People and Places programme.

1 . Contributed Crawley Oak by Eloise Gillow Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed There are five other murals throughout the town, including this one called Gateway to the World by Alec Saunders Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Nigel Tidy (Crawley Borough Council), Sophie Eustace (Creative Crawley), Michael Jones (CBC), Jac Seifert (mural designer), and Steve Sawyer (Manor Royal BID) in front of the new mural Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed The new mural by Jac Seifert Photo: Submitted