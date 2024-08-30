New patrons join Guild Care charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care, is delighted to confirm the appointment four new patrons. Patrons are honorary roles offered to people who have demonstrated exceptional support or commitment to the organisation and the communities they are designed to support.

In the case of Guild Care, the charity supports older people, people living with dementia and children & adults with learning disabilities. The charity's new patrons are Henna Chowdhury, Mike Holland, and Peter & Mavis Robinson.

Henna Chowdhury

Henna Chowdhury, a long-time Worthing resident since 1986, is the founder of the Henna Foundation and a former Mayor of Worthing. Educated locally at Northbrook College, she has worked at the Department for Social Security, in the voluntary sector, and at a local NHS hospital. As a community interpreter, she has served in settings ranging from mental health services to courts. Henna is also a governor at a local school for children with special needs. Elected in 2019, Henna Chowdhury now serves as the Borough Councillor for Gaisford Ward and County Councillor for Tarring.

New Patron, Henna Chowdhury, with the Mayor and Guild Care's CFO, Chair of Trustees and CEO

Mike Holland

Businessman and local philanthropist, Mike Holland started working in housebuilding at 18 and by the time he was 21, he was investing in the construction of his developments. He has always been involved with charities and has a personal understanding of how important their support can be as his son has cerebral palsy. As a successful businessman, Mike has also championed the essential work of the voluntary sector.

Peter and Mavis Robinson

Peter and Mavis have both been longstanding supporters of Guild Care. Peter joined the Guild Care Board in 2001 and became Chair in 2006. He stepped down from the Board in 2011 but has remained a Guild Care Member and brings a wealth of knowledge in the care sector and an appreciation of the mission and values of Guild Care.

Both Peter and Mavis were associated with Scope when the two charities merged in 2018. For 17 years, Mavis was a director at Worthing Scope, where she focused on the recruitment, deployment and management of volunteers. Mavis has also volunteered with Guild Care at our Fitzalan House Day Centre for people with learning disabilities. She has a thorough understanding of the volunteer sector and has been a Guild Care Member since 2018.

Alex Brooks-Johnson, CEO at Guild Care, said, “We are honoured that these inspirational, dedicated and passionate local Guild Care supporters have agreed to become our Patrons. I know they will represent our vision that all people in need of care should live safe, fulfilling and secure lives in the community.”

Alex continued, “I would also like to take the opportunity to thank our existing Patrons, Tim Loughton and Derek Ridley, for their long-term support of Guild Care and what we are aiming to achieve in the reduction of social isolation and social stigma.”

Established in 1933, Guild Care now supports over 3,000 people every year through a diverse range of community services and care homes. The charity’s vision is for all people in need of care to live fulfilling, safe and secure lives.