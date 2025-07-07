New pilgrimage route launched - retracing the ancient journey from Selsey to Chichester Cathedral

Walking in the footsteps of saints

The route begins at St Wilfrid’s Church in Selsey - believed to stand near the site of the original cathedral founded by St Wilfrid in 681. From there, the path winds through the tranquil surroundings of Pagham Harbour and the village of Sidlesham, where pilgrims can pause at St Mary’s Church for a moment of stillness and reflection.

Travelling north, the pilgrimage route follows part of an old Roman road, continuing through the historic manor of Hunston and past St Leodegar’s Church. From here, pilgrims head towards Turner’s Bridge, where they can enjoy the spectacular view of Chichester Cathedral immortalised by the artist J.M.W. Turner. The final stretch follows the peaceful canal towpath into the city.

Pilgrims are encouraged to enter Chichester Cathedral in the traditional way - barefoot, through the Cloisters - before arriving at the Shrine of St Richard. At journey’s end, pilgrims can receive a commemorative stamp or purchase a specially designed Chichester950 pilgrim’s patch, created by Liturgical Artist James Blackstone and available at the Cathedral Shop.

Reconnecting with history and heritage

While the Cathedral has stood at the heart of Chichester since the 11th century, its story began by the sea. St Wilfrid’s original monastery in Selsey was Sussex’s first cathedral. After the Norman Conquest, the Council of London ruled in 1066 that episcopal sees should be relocated to larger, more central locations, and in 1075 the bishop’s seat was moved to Chichester.

The Chichester950 pilgrimage route invites modern pilgrims to retrace this historic transition, uncovering the spiritual and cultural layers of the local landscape along the way.

Pilgrimage in context: the Chichester950 exhibition

Pilgrims arriving at the Cathedral are encouraged to explore Religion, Rebellion and Reformation, a major exhibition running until 15 November 2025 as part of the Cathedral’s anniversary celebrations. The exhibition traces the story of Christian faith in Sussex across nine centuries through a remarkable collection of objects and artefacts.

Among the highlights are a 15th-century pilgrim badge showing the crowned Virgin on a crescent moon, and a medieval ampulla - once used to carry holy water or oil from a saint’s shrine.

A journey for all

Pilgrimage today is embraced by people of many faiths and none - as a way to reflect, reconnect and experience the sacred in the everyday. Whether drawn by history, heritage, or personal renewal, all are warmly invited to walk the Chichester950 Way and experience this unique path through time.

For more information visit - https://www.chichestercathedral.org.uk/pilgrimage

