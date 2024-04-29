New Probus Club formed following merger of clubs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rather like Batman and Robin or coffee and cream, the best ideas come in twos. It was just such a happy happenstance of two people with the same good idea that led to the launch meeting of the combined Arun and Forest Probus Clubs at Horsham Sports Club on Wednesday, April 17.

It was in March 2023 that Keith Gaston- Parry, President of the Arun Club, and Graham Prosser, President of Forest Club, both came to the conclusion that their clubs needed partners. Fortunately both presidents met and the end result, after much hard work by Ken Runcorn, and a 'start up' team of members from both clubs, was a launch meeting attended by 60 members from both clubs. The meeting was followed by an informal lunch where old friend and new shared liquid and solid refreshments.

The photograph shows Ken Runcorn, the new president of the Probus Club of Arun Forest, about to receieve the accolades of office for the retiring Presidents - Graham Prosser of the Forest Club, on the left, and Keith Gaston-Parry of the Arun Club, on the right

The first formal event in the new club's calendar is the President's Lunch to be held at the Roffey Park Institute on Friday, May 10, to be attended by 80 members and their partners.

The new club has a full programme of regular and special events. The regular events include bowls, golf, petanque, skittles, bridge, members pub lunches, pickle ball, walks and coffee mornings.

Some of the special events are : The Capel Military show, Oliver at the Chichester Theatre, the summer BBQ and a club holiday in a Warwickshire Castle.