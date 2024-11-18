New £1.5m Youth and Community Centre set to officially open on November 30

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After six years of hard work and setbacks due to Covid-19 lockdowns, the doors will open on the new K2 Youth and Community Centre on Saturday, November 30, with the official plaque unveiling by Littlehampton Town Mayor Councillor Sean Lee at 11.45am.

The new building in Eldon Way, Wick, featuring a main hall, a community room, kitchen and a small meeting room, replaces the dilapidated Keystone Centre and will now not just host three weekly youth sessions but be a fabulous resource for the wider community for many regular user groups and special events.

Residents are invited to the ‘Community Welcome Event’ which has been organised by Artswork together with local artist Ben Cavanagh and young people from Arun Youth Projects as part of the Artswork’s Young Cultural Changemakers Programme.

The day-long event will feature free DJ and craft workshops from Get It Together DJs and Jam Cafe, face-painting, breakdance performances and workshops from Society Dance, drop in skateboarding session from South Coast Skateboards, family friendly walkabout performances from Clumsy the Clown, youth-led stalls, and more. Local food providers will also be on hand.

Speaking about this new community hub Councillor Freddie Tandy, Chair of the Town Council’s Community Resources Committee, said: “The Youth and Community Centre is a fabulous addition to the Town’s facilities in particular for the Wick community.

"There were many obstacles to overcome during the project but determination and ambition to invest in the community was always the focus. I am excited to see how the community will use this versatile space in particular the young people who will have a safe and supportive environment in which to learn new skills and make lasting friendships. Make sure you come to the Welcome event, we will be there 11am-4pm ready to show you this amazing new venue.”

Littlehampton Town Council provided £1.3m of funding with additional funding from developer contributions derived from the Kingley Gate Estate, £263,464 alongside £250,000 of capital investment by Arun District Council. The project was delivered through the agent Baqus with Mountjoy as the building contractor.

Matt Pollard of Arun Youth Projects added: “It has been an amazing experience being part of this project. The Town Council involved young people in important decision-making processes including working with an interior designer on the layout of the Community Room which offers a relaxed multi-purpose space suited to both youth sessions and other organisations. We cannot wait to run three weekly sessions from the site.”

Councillor Roger Nash, Chair of the Arun District Council Economy Committee, said: “I am so delighted to see this much anticipated centre open and ready to welcome young people and the wider community. Having a focal point like this in the town will bring so much positivity and enable those who use it to not only enjoy new experiences but also to connect with others, which we know has a huge benefit to mental, emotional and physical wellbeing.”

In addition to youth sessions, the centre is an ideal venue for a variety of purposes including recreational activities such as fitness classes, art workshops, or dance lessons, exhibitions and private meetings or events such as children’s parties. Surrounding the site are patio areas, a multi-use games area (MUGA) and a new playground.

For more information about the Community Welcome Event see www.visitlittlehampton.co.uk and for venue hire information see www.littlehampton-tc.gov.co.uk.