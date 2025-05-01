New reservoir set to drive multi-million pound growth across South East, including Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portsmouth Water, which supplies areas of West Sussex including Chichester, has announced that its flagship Havant Thicket Reservoir project is set to drive multi-million-pound growth across the South East, both during construction and following completion.

An Economic Impacts Study, commissioned by Portsmouth Water and carried out by the University of Birmingham, estimates that during the construction phase alone, the project will contribute over £50 million to the South East economy.

This is in including the creation of 84 new construction jobs, providing key employment opportunities for the local community.

Economic benefits

The project is also set to generate between 15 and 20 apprenticeships, helping to train the next generation of skilled workers in the sector. The scheme’s two main contractors, Future Water MJJV Ltd and Ward & Burke Construction Limited, are also holding a range of career events and offering on-site training, which will provide nationally recognised qualifications to local workers.

Bob Taylor, Chief Executive Officer for Portsmouth Water, said: “As well as playing a fundamental role in protecting two of our region’s precious chalk rivers, Havant Thicket Reservoir is set to drive major economic growth across the South East.

“During construction alone, the project is expected to generate more than £50 million and create over 80 new construction jobs, with further benefits extending well after the reservoir’s completion. As a company with a strong history of supporting our local communities, we are incredibly proud to be leaving this vital legacy for our area.”

The economic benefits of Havant Thicket Reservoir are set to continue long after it is complete. Once operational, the reservoir is expected to contribute over £2 million per year to the local economy. This is largely due to the development of recreational facilities on-site which are set to be worth a total of £1.3 million annually, including the attraction of 98,000 new trips per year.

The reservoir will also attract visitors to its off-site environmental projects, generating a further 5,000 new trips annually.

The Economic Impacts Study, which utilized the University of Exeter’s Outdoor Recreation Valuation (ORVal) tool, highlighted the importance of the reservoir’s recreational and environmental contributions.

The reservoir itself is being constructed by Future Water MJJV Ltd – a joint venture between leading civil engineering contractors Mackley and Jones Bros. Civil Engineering UK, which have a combined total of over 150 years of experience in tackling complex and challenging civil engineering schemes.

The associated pipelines which will be used to fill the reservoir with water and draw it down when needed will be installed by Ward & Burke Construction Limited, one of Ireland’s principal Civil & MEICA Engineering contractors with an outstanding track record for innovation.

Upfront funding for the reservoir is being put forward by infrastructure investor Ancala and a consortium of leading banks.

For more information about Havant Thicket Reservoir, visit: https://havant-thicket-reservoir.uk.engagementhq.com/