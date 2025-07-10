New role for Lewes' Green councillor

Cllr Denis goes from being a member of the Independent Executive to being part of the leadership team alongside Leader, Hanna Dalton, from Epsom and Ewell and Deputy Leader, Andrew Cooper, from Kirklees Council.

“It’s obviously an honour to join Hannah and Andrew. I am happy to support them in standing up for councillors who are prepared to think differently, who aren’t whipped to vote in any way and who are not going to be the voice of government to local councils but will stand up for residents everywhere in holding the government to account”.