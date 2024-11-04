New study reveals alarming lack of tyre safety knowledge among Brighton’s drivers

A shocking new study has revealed an alarming lack of tyre safety knowledge among Brighton’s drivers, indicating that a significant number of motorists are putting lives at risk.

Among the study’s key findings, released as part of Tyre Safety Month, was that only 13 per cent of those surveyed in Brighton check their tyre tread depth every month, which is the recommended frequency.

Just as worrying in the research commissioned by Anyline, a global leader in AI-powered mobile data capture and insights, and TyreSafe, is that over a third of drivers rely on a simple and subjective visual inspection of their tyres, rather than using a proper gauge, which only 39 per cent of drivers said they did in Brighton.

Nationally, only 36 per cent knew the correct potential licence penalty for insufficient tread depth (3 points on their licence for each illegal tyre).

However, on a positive note, more than half (54 per cent) would check their tyres more frequently if they had a mobile app which could measure tread depth, an area which Anyline is spearheading with its AI-powered scanning technology.

Lukas Kinigadner, CEO and co-founder at Anyline, said: “Defective and worn tyres contribute to too many unnecessary injuries and deaths.

“We believe that many of those casualties could be avoided if drivers knew more about their tyres and had the right tools and technology to make informed decisions themselves.

“That’s why it was important for Anyline to partner with TyreSafe on this project to better understand what drivers really know about tyre maintenance and where education and technology can be applied in the future to make our roads safer.”

The issue of tyre safety was recently underlined in the Department for Transport’s latest ‘Reported Road Casualties Great Britain’ annual report for 2023, which showed a 29 per cent year-on-year increase in killed or seriously injured (KSI) casualties linked to tyre related incidents.

Meanwhile, another key finding from the research was that misconceptions about fines also persist, with many believing the penalty is lower than the actual potential £2,500.

Stuart Lovatt, chair at TyreSafe, said: “This new research provides crucial insights into UK drivers’ understanding and practices around tyre safety.

“It is a critical resource for those looking to enhance road safety by addressing gaps in tyre maintenance practices among UK drivers, which it would appear needs even greater attention.”

With computer vision and AI-enabled technology, Anyline’s mobile scanning solutions allows tyre service centres, manufacturers, distributors and retailers to quickly capture tyre, automotive and customer information from any mobile device, helping customers make informed vehicle maintenance decisions.

To learn more about Tyre Safety Month, visit https://www.tyresafe.org/campaigns/tyre-safety-month/