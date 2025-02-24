New webcams offer real-time viewing of Chichester Cathedral’s peregrine falcons

Nature enthusiasts can now get closer than ever to Chichester Cathedral’s famous peregrine falcons, thanks to the introduction of two brand-new webcams.

Peregrine falcons were first seen on the Cathedral tower in the mid-1980s, with formal observations beginning in 2001. Since then, around 80 chicks have successfully fledged. These remarkable birds of prey, known for their incredible speed—reaching nearly 250 miles per hour in a dive—continue to thrive in this historic setting.

These high-quality cameras offer a unique opportunity to observe the birds in real-time, no matter where you are in the world.

Watch the live-stream on the Cathedral website: chichestercathedral.org.uk/chichester-peregrines

Improved virtual viewing

For over two decades, the Cathedral’s peregrine falcons have captivated audiences both in person and online. The new webcams replace more dated camera models, supplying higher resolution imagery.

The live-stream is available via the Cathedral’s website, allowing spectators to witness key moments from the upcoming breeding season, including nesting, hatching, and fledging.

25 years of falcon watching

The peregrine project is a collaborative effort between Chichester Cathedral, the Sussex Ornithological Society (SOS), and local wildlife enthusiasts David and Janet Shaw, who have been monitoring the birds for 25 years.

For those wishing to experience the peregrines in person, a series of drop-in Open Days will be held from 7th June - 6th July 2025 (except Mondays and Tuesdays) on the Cathedral’s South East Lawn. Visitors will have the chance to watch the birds through telescopes, view live footage, and learn more about their behaviour from dedicated volunteers.

Don’t miss the chance to witness the beauty and power of these magnificent birds—tune in online or visit in person to see them in action.