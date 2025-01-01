New Years Day at Chichester care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Happy New Year from Nyton House

The residents were treated to a delicious buffet lunch of dressed side of Salmon , tomato and mozzarella salad with new potatoes to name a few dishes this was accompanied by a glass of fizz.

In the afternoon we listened to the beautiful voice of 'Alexis' who sang a variety of songs from 'Return to Sender' to 'Auld Lang Syne' a amazing start to the year thank you Alexis see you again soon.