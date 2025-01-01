New Years Day at Chichester care home
Happy New Year from Nyton House
A wonderful New Years Day Party at Nyton House today.
The residents were treated to a delicious buffet lunch of dressed side of Salmon, tomato and mozzarella salad with new potatoes to name a few dishes this was accompanied by a glass of fizz.
In the afternoon we listened to the beautiful voice of 'Alexis' who sang a variety of songs from 'Return to Sender' to 'Auld Lang Syne' a amazing start to the year thank you Alexis see you again soon.
