New Years Day at Chichester care home

By Kay Vevers
Contributor
Published 1st Jan 2025, 19:08 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 09:14 GMT
Happy New Year from Nyton House

A wonderful New Years Day Party at Nyton House today.

The residents were treated to a delicious buffet lunch of dressed side of Salmon, tomato and mozzarella salad with new potatoes to name a few dishes this was accompanied by a glass of fizz.

In the afternoon we listened to the beautiful voice of 'Alexis' who sang a variety of songs from 'Return to Sender' to 'Auld Lang Syne' a amazing start to the year thank you Alexis see you again soon.

