Newhaven food champions to visit House of Lords
Havens Food Cooperative have been chosen to spotlight the vital role of Fareshares community partners and will be interviewed alongside Fareshare CEO Dan Slater.
The Havens Food Coop, supported by Fareshare Sussex and Surrey have been chosen because of the impact the project has on both the environment and community.
The Havens Food Cooperative collects food from 19 local stores, and prevents the waste of up to 3 tonnes of surplus food each week.
Since the start of the project, over £1.5 million worth of surplus food has been rescued and redistibuted and the project is continuing its mission of fighting waste and feeding the community.
To find out more about the project and to get involved visit: havenscommunityhub.co.uk/food