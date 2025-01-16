Newhaven food champions to visit House of Lords

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The local community project and food waste prevention scheme, Havens Food Cooperative have been invited by Lord Bassam of Brighton to a special event showcasing the vital work of Fareshare Sussex and Surrey.

Havens Food Cooperative have been chosen to spotlight the vital role of Fareshares community partners and will be interviewed alongside Fareshare CEO Dan Slater.

The Havens Food Coop, supported by Fareshare Sussex and Surrey have been chosen because of the impact the project has on both the environment and community.

The Havens Food Cooperative collects food from 19 local stores, and prevents the waste of up to 3 tonnes of surplus food each week.

Havens Food Cooperative Volunteer collecting surplus food

Since the start of the project, over £1.5 million worth of surplus food has been rescued and redistibuted and the project is continuing its mission of fighting waste and feeding the community.

To find out more about the project and to get involved visit: havenscommunityhub.co.uk/food