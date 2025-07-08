Newhaven RNLI sets sail to raise awareness with DFDS

A Newhaven partnership takes to the seas for the third time on Saturday 19 July. Volunteers of Newhaven RNLI will set sail aboard the ferry operator DFDS’ Newhaven Dieppe service. To raise awareness and take collections for the charity that saves lives at sea.

This is the third return ferry journey made by the charity’s dedicated Newhaven fundraising volunteers over the last two months. Part of a set of events planned in partnership with European ferry operator and neighbour, DFDS.

Newhaven RNLI were thrilled to announce this spring a new partnership with their neighbours DFDS. The leading European ferry operator has supported Newhaven RNLI in awareness and fundraising activities for the charity’s lifesaving work.

Activities including RNLI bucket collections from passengers waiting to board the ferry on designated days, RNLI collection boxes hosted in the Newhaven ferry terminal and volunteer presence on board the Newhaven Dieppe Transmanche ferry crossing.

Stormy Stan and Jack the Pirate

The RNLI’s mascot Stormy Stan who joined one of the return crossings was warmly welcomed by DFDS mascot Jack the Pirate.

Susan Carroll, Chair of the Lifeboat Management Group for Newhaven RNLI, says: ‘We are incredibly grateful for the support of our neighbours at DFDS.'

'The commitment of DFDS and their customers to the RNLI will make a significant difference in our ability to continue providing essential rescue services to those in need along our coast.’

The RNLI relies entirely on voluntary donations. Newhaven’s all-weather and in-shore lifeboats play a vital role in keeping the Newhaven and visiting community safe.

‘The commitment of our fundraising volunteers has quite literally taken the work of Newhaven RNLI beyond the Port! We wish them another safe passage on Saturday 19 July.’