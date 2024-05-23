Newhaven walkers support RNLIs Mayday Mile raising almost £3,000
On Sunday May 19, over 70 participants took part in the Mayday Mile event held between Martello Tower and the Yacht Club on Seaford Seafront. Participants were greeted by Severn Class 17-45 The Duke of Kent before setting off on their walk.
This event, organised by volunteers from the Newhaven RNLI events team and supported by our shop team, raised a total of £2,860.35.
Alison Tighe, Mayday Mile Event Organizer, said: “It was great to see so many members of our community participate in our 2024 Mayday Mile event. Thank you to all the participants and supporters who took part.”
One of the group’s taking part was the 3rd Newhaven Scout Group. Sixteen Scouts, 11 Cubs, six Beavers and one Squirrel. Seven Leaders and one young leader took part, with their group raising an incredible £1,209.88, with the amount still rising.
Steve Herriott, Scout Group Leader said: “The lifeboat is an important part of our community, and is also very close to us. We've worked closely with Newhaven RNLI taking part in water safety activities, teaching our young people essential knowledge.”
Newhaven RNLI was established in 1803, and covers from Beachy Head to Brighton. It’s a modern afloat station and operates an all-weather Severn class lifeboat.
