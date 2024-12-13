News from Christ Church, Lewes

CHRIST CHURCH : We wish you all a Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year. The rest of our programme of special Christmas worship and other events is set out below :

Friday, December 20 : We have our final Tots session before Christmas from 9.30am to 11.30am as the excitement builds towards the big day

Sunday, December 22 : Carol service led by Brenda and Norman Vance at 10.30am , including two carols sung by a Ukrainian choir

Wednesday December 25 : Christmas Day service at 10am, led by Claire Bell

All are warmly welcome to join us at these services and social events

There is no service at Christ Church on Sunday December 29 as we will be having a joint service with our sister church at Cross Way, Seaford at 11am.

Our traditional "blow out the cobwebs " New Years Day walk will be from Cliffe Corner Lewes starting at 11am on Wednesday January 1 and head over the downs to Mount Caburn. As ever , we hope for good weather ,. after losing a couple of walks to bad weather through the autumn. All are welcome.

