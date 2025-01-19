News from Christ Church, Lewes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christ Church, Lewes

CHRIST CHURCH : Christ Church Tots - our friendly Friday morning sessions for pre-school children and their parents /carers - is on Friday 24 January from 0930 to 1130. The cost is only £2 per family and includes refeshments with lots of fun activities for the children .

Our Sunday morning service on January 26 at 1030 is led by Rev. Andy Melvin . The service will celebrate Covenant Sunday and include Holy Communion. The covenant service, often celebrated at the start of the year, is at the heart of Methodists' devotion and discipleship, and their dedication in working for social justice.

On Wednesday January 29, we start with Ukraine cafe at 1000, then a Prayer Meeting at 1230, and then a Bible Study class at 1330, where we are following A Rocha NZ's "Richer Living " course on Caring for Creation , with a focus on water and the role it plays in our lives.

All are welcome at these events .