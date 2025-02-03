News from Christ Church, Lewes

Christ Church, Lewes

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

CHRIST CHURCH : We have another Christ Church Tots session on Friday February 7 from 0930 to 1130, for babies ,pre-school children, their parents and carers. The cost is only £2 per family and includes refreshments.

Our service on Sunday February 9 at 1030 will be led by Claire Bell and our "Second Sunday" team and provide more informal worship. All are welcome , with coffee , tea and biscuits to follow the service

As ever , Wednesday is a busy day at Christ Church . We have Ukraine Cafe at 1000 ; a Prayer Meeting at 1230 ; and Bible Study at 1330 , where the focus will be on A Rocha NZ/Aoeteroa 's "Rich Living" course on "Water". This looks at water as a "Gift of Life" and how it is being used , with powerful insights from the Bible. All are welcome to join us.