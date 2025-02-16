News from Christ Church, Lewes

Christ Church , Lewes

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christ Church Tots , our friendly Friday morning sessions for pre-school children , babies and their parents /carers , takes a half term break on February 21. It returns on Friday 28 February.

Our Sunday morning service on February 23 at 10.30 a.m. will be led by Gwyneth Watkinson and include Holy Communion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our normal Wednesday programme resumres on February 26 , when we have Ukraine Cafe at 10.00 a.m. ( this week we are remembering the terrible war unleashed by Russia's invasion three years ago ) , then a Prayer Meeting at 12.30 p.m. and Bible Study at 1.30 p.m. , where we will be concluding the A Rocha NZ/ Aotearoa "Richer Living " course on "Water"

User (UGC) Submitted

We were very lucky with our church walk on Sunday February 16. Day after day of cold murky weather gave way to sunshine and 13 of us ( plus one dog) enjoyed a beautiful downland walk from Bishopstone.