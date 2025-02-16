News from Christ Church, Lewes

By Lindsay Frost
Contributor
Published 16th Feb 2025, 16:26 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 09:52 BST

Christ Church , Lewes

Christ Church Tots , our friendly Friday morning sessions for pre-school children , babies and their parents /carers , takes a half term break on February 21. It returns on Friday 28 February.

Our Sunday morning service on February 23 at 10.30 a.m. will be led by Gwyneth Watkinson and include Holy Communion.

Our normal Wednesday programme resumres on February 26 , when we have Ukraine Cafe at 10.00 a.m. ( this week we are remembering the terrible war unleashed by Russia's invasion three years ago ) , then a Prayer Meeting at 12.30 p.m. and Bible Study at 1.30 p.m. , where we will be concluding the A Rocha NZ/ Aotearoa "Richer Living " course on "Water"

We were very lucky with our church walk on Sunday February 16. Day after day of cold murky weather gave way to sunshine and 13 of us ( plus one dog) enjoyed a beautiful downland walk from Bishopstone.

