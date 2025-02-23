News from Christ Church, Lewes

Christ Church , Lewes

CHRIST CHURCH : Christ Church Tots are back on Friday February 28 after a half-term break . Our friendly sessions for babies ,pre-school children, their parents and carers , run from 0930 to 1130 and cost only £2 per family including refreshments.

Our Sunday service on March 2 starts at 1030 and will be led by Gwyneth Watkinson. Our busy Wednesday schedule resumes with Ukraine Cafe at 1000 .This week we are remembering the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine , and all the death and destruction it has brought, and renewing hope for a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

Later on Wednesday , we have a Prayer Meeting at 1230. Wednesday is Ash Wednesday , the first day of Lent , the forty day period of reflection in the run up to Christ''s Passion at Easter. This year , we have a special Bible Study course on Prayer , using course material preparted by the Bishop of Blackburn.

Looking ahead , we have another Think Tank on Wednesday March 19 , when Dr Sarah Pitt of Brighton University will be talking on "What Have Vaccines Ever Done for Us?" . Sarah is a leading academic in her field of virology and this year is President of the Institute of Biomedical Science .

You might think that the question she poses hardly needs to be discussed and debated, given that many diseases are rendered less harmful, controlled, or even eradicated by vaccines.

However, we are living in an era where some people are questioning the role and efficacy of vaccines, including the new US Secretary of Health . Robert Kennedy Jr.