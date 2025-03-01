News from Christ Church, Lewes

Christ Church , Lewes

CHRIST CHURCH : Christ Church Tots - our friendly Friday morning sessions for babies , pre-school children and their parents/carers - is on Friday 7 March from 0930 to 1130. The cost is only £2 per family . Soon after on Friday 7 , we are hosting a "World Day of Prayer " service for all Lewes churches at 12 noon , with a lunch to follow. All are welcome.

We have a more informal "Second Sunday" service on March 9 , led by Claire Bell and her team. Families and young children are especially welcome to this service. The service is also available on Zoom

On Wednesday March 12 , we have Ukraine Cafe from 1000 -12 noon , followed by a Parayer meeting at 1230 and Bible study at 1330. We are now into our second session of a course for Lent on "Prayer " .

Looking ahead , on Wednesday March 19, Think Tank " returns with Dr Sarah Pitt of Brighton University talking on "What have Vaccines Ever Done for Us ?" The talk is also available on Zoom and begins at 1930.

