News from Christ Church , Lewes

Christ Church Tots have another session on Friday March 21 from 0930 to 1130 , providing fun for pre-school children and their parents and carers. The cost is only £2 per family.

Our Sunday morning service of worship on March 23 at 10.30 a.m. will be led by Rev . Dr. Richard Goldring and include Holy Communion. The service is also available on Zoom. All are welcome.

We resume our Lent Bible study course on Prayer on Wednesday March 26 at 1330 . This will be preceded by a prayer meeting at 1230

Our March walk was held on Sunday 16. Nine of us ( plus one dog) enjoyed a walk from Ditchling in brilliant spring sunshine. The walk began with a climb of Lodge Hill and then a walk along the ridge to the windmill at Oldmill, with great views south to the Downs. Thankfully , the thick mud of recent weeks had dried out quite a bit and the going was mostly good. Our next walk is on Sunday April 27.

