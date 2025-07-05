News from Christ Church, Lewes

We are coming towards the end of the summer term and there are now only two more Christ Church Tots sessions before the summer holidays for pre-school children , their parents and carers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The last-but-one Tots session is on Friday July 11 from 0930 to 1130 . It will offer fun , crafts and musical activities , with refreshments at a cost of only £2 per family.

Our Sunday service on July 13 at 10.30 a.m. will be a more informal Second Sunday service led by our team . all are welcome and the service can also be seen at home on Zoom .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday 16 July , we have Ukraine cafe at 1000. there is no Prayer Meeting or Bible Study this week.

Your World

However , we do have a special Think Tank meeting on July 16 at 1930 , when Andrew Buxton ( with the aid of AI program Chat GPT) , will be speaking on " Let Us Make Machines in Our Own Image : artificial intelligence and religion " . Andrew will write some orf the talk himself and some will be written by Chat GPT . Will we be able to tell when a human has composed the words , or a machine ?

Some of the issues to be discussed include :

** What does it mean to create machines in our own image ?

** Can AI ever reflect human morality , spirituality or consciousness?

**How should people of faith engage with the promise and perils of intelligent machines ?