News from Christ Church , Lewes

Christ Church Tots has now broken up for the school summer holidays and will return in early September.

Our Sunday service on July 27 at 1030 will be led by Rev.Dr. Richard Goldring and include Holy Communion . The service will also be available to see at home on Zoom . Contact us at www.christ-church-lewes.org, if you would like a link.

We have a special Christ Church Walk on Saturday July 26 , when we will be doing a 6 mile /10 km walk from the West Sussex village of Washington, taking in the downland landmarks of Chanctonbury Ring ( its woodland crown happily restored after the damage during the 1987 storm) and Cissbury Ring ( the second biggest Iron Age fort in Britain) , before descending off the downs down into Findon for refreshments. We will meet at Lewes station at 1030 for our day out , with a train over to Worthing

There is no Prayer Meeting and Bible Study session on Wednesday 30 July , but we do have Ukraine Cafe at 1000.

Last week , our Think Tank heard a presentation from Dr Andrew Buxton on "Let us Make Machines in our own image": artificial intelligence and religion" . Andrew outlined the evolution of analogue information systems into AI, and the latter's dependence on vast digital datasets to imitate , and exceed, how humans process information .

He questioned whether machines could ever emulate those qualities which make us human - such as discernment , morals , feelings and empathy - and which often play a play a big part in how we see the world and how we make decisions. These qualities were often right at the core of religious thought and he wondered whether we might apply the insights which religious faith offers to the many difficult issues we face ( how far do we go in delegating decisions to machines ? ) as we become more dependent on AI in all areas of life . This provoked a lively discussion amongst the speaker and audience.