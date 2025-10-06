News from Christ Church, Lewes

Our Sunday morning service at 1030 on October 12 will be a less formal form of worship led by Claire Bell and our Second Sunday team.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theme of our service will be "Education Sunday", a national day of prayer and celebration for everyone in the world of education. This is important for us , as both our congregation , and the wider community in Lewes, include young pre-school children , children learning at school , schoolteachers , and university students and lecturers ( both active and retired). We will be using St. Luke's Gospel to better understand some of the issues these groups - and their parents and carers - face at the start of another education year.

Christ Church Tots has another session for pre-school children , their parents and carers , on Friday October 10 from 0930 to 1130. The cost is only £2 per family and includes refreshments alongside fun , music and games for the children

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday October 15 , we have Ukraine cafe at 1000 and a Prayer Meeting at 21230.

Community Matters

Our next Bible Study session will be on the following Wednesday , October 22 at 13330 , where we are studying Christian belief ibn the 21st century , using the 1700 year old Nicene Creed as our starting point. Is Christian belief constant down the centuries ? All are welcome to join us . We have a booklet , prepared by David Smith and Claire Bell to provide background and help our discussions.