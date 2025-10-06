News from Christ Church, Lewes
The theme of our service will be "Education Sunday", a national day of prayer and celebration for everyone in the world of education. This is important for us , as both our congregation , and the wider community in Lewes, include young pre-school children , children learning at school , schoolteachers , and university students and lecturers ( both active and retired). We will be using St. Luke's Gospel to better understand some of the issues these groups - and their parents and carers - face at the start of another education year.
Christ Church Tots has another session for pre-school children , their parents and carers , on Friday October 10 from 0930 to 1130. The cost is only £2 per family and includes refreshments alongside fun , music and games for the children
On Wednesday October 15 , we have Ukraine cafe at 1000 and a Prayer Meeting at 21230.
Our next Bible Study session will be on the following Wednesday , October 22 at 13330 , where we are studying Christian belief ibn the 21st century , using the 1700 year old Nicene Creed as our starting point. Is Christian belief constant down the centuries ? All are welcome to join us . We have a booklet , prepared by David Smith and Claire Bell to provide background and help our discussions.